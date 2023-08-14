Police looking for Jacksonville suspect wanted for attempted murder and armed burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jairo Oquely Mena Guifarro. The 34-year-old is the suspect in an attempted murder and armed burglary.

Police said that Guifarro is known to drive a silver-colored Toyota pickup truck. Detectives have attempted to find the suspect but JSO is asking the community for help.

If anyone has seen or knows where Guifarro is you are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

