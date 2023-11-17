Police looking for missing man in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing adult.

Anthony Holmes was reported to be in the area of the Columbia County Public Library in Lake City on Nov. 13, 2023, at around 10 a.m. when he was last seen.

Holmes was wearing a black button-up jacket and black pants.

He has been described at 20 years old, 5-feet-9-inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Holmes or know where he was going you are asked to call police at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.

