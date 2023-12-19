Police looking for teen girl who went missing in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenage girl.

Sixteen-year-old Kylie S. Short was last seen on Dec. 13 in the area of 200 16th Ave. N. She was wearing a tie-dye, long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, purple and white. She also had on pajama pants and grey-colored, Croc-style shoes.

If you have any information please contact Detective Corporal Warren at 904-247-6341 or email at ywarren@jaxbchfl.net. You can also call the communications center at 904-270-1661.

