Police: Man jumps out of car to avoid arrest, arrested 3 days later

BRUNSWICK, Ga — This week, the Glynn County Police Departments Patrol Division responded to a 911 call from a person who was being followed and chased by an unknown vehicle.

A GCPD patrol officer observed the two vehicles traveling on Spur 25. Reports state that the officer immediately responded and attempted to stop the offending vehicle.

The offending vehicle began to flee and deliberately evade the officer.

A car chase began, during which the offender jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene to avoid arrest.

Glynn County Police Criminal Investigations Division later executed a search warrant on the same vehicle. Through evidence collected in the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was identified as a 36-year-old Brunswick man, Brandon Jonathon Higginbotham

Three days later on February 7, the Glynn County Police Department - with the assistance of the Department of Community Supervision - located and arrested Brandon Higginbotham at his residence from which he was taken to GCPD for an interview.

Brandon Higginbotham is charged with:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana over an ounce

Aggressive Driving and Felony Fleeing and Eluding.

Brandon Higginbotham was released to the custody of the Glynn County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation; any person with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802, non-emergency at (912) 554-3645, or may report it anonymously via Silent Witness at 912 264-1333.

