JSO: Man shot through sliding door while inside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 4:40 a.m. to the 1300 block of Brookwood Forest Boulevard after someone reported gunfire.

When they arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Detectives say someone knocked on the front door of the home, but didn’t get a response. Moments later, shots were fired through the rear sliding door, hitting the victim inside.

Investigators are still working to determine who fired the shots and why.

JSO asks anyone with information to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500, or tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

