Police said child shot in Panama Park drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a young girl was shot while walking along the sidewalk.

At around 5 p.m., police responded to the area of 6700 Buffalo Ave. when reports came in about a person shot.

JSO learned that two people were walking along the sidewalk when an unknown car drove by, firing gunshots. A 12-year-old girl was struck. She was transported to a hospital by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and is in stable condition.

An investigation is underway. Detectives are at the scene interviewing witnesses and recording evidence.

The only detail released at this time is the vehicle is a gray, four-door sedan that fled southbound along Buffalo Avenue.

Police are asking for anyone with information related to the shooting to please call 904-630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

