0 Police say Amber Alert has been issued for missing 5-year-old girl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a briefing Wednesday morning.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on this breaking story

Police say she was last seen in her bedroom at her home around 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Ivy Street in Jacksonville's ​​​Brentwood area. The child was not in her room later Wednesday morning and the back door was unlocked, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Over 100 officers are currently helping in the search​​​​​​, according to JSO. Officers are going door-to-door in the neighborhood and have a helicopter to get an above view to aid in the massive search.

Taylor was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 904-630-0500.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has also issued a missing child alert on Taylor's behalf.

This is the flyer police are handing out to neighbors. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ZSmTrwTMZo — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) November 6, 2019

BREAKING | JSO is searching for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams.



She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants. Call 904-630-0500 immediately with information. https://t.co/jNONN6OvSF pic.twitter.com/Ho1fec2Pum — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) November 6, 2019

FDLE has issued a #MISSING child alert for Taylor Rose Williams. pic.twitter.com/2IonF1WrGF — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) November 6, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch CBS47 and FOX30.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.