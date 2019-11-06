  • Police say Amber Alert has been issued for missing 5-year-old girl in Jacksonville

    By: Aurielle Eady , Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a briefing Wednesday morning. 

    Police say she was last seen in her bedroom at her home around 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Ivy Street in Jacksonville's ​​​Brentwood area. The child was not in her room later Wednesday morning and the back door was unlocked, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. 

    Over 100 officers are currently helping in the search​​​​​​, according to JSO. Officers are going door-to-door in the neighborhood and have a helicopter to get an above view to aid in the massive search.

    Taylor was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 904-630-0500.

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has also issued a missing child alert on Taylor's behalf.

