Police searching for missing girl with medical concerns in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Jaleya S. Kemp was last seen walking near the 500 Block of 55th St. E. Police are concerned because of her ongoing medical concerns.

Jaleya is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has hazel colored eyes and red curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, white/black jacket, and white/black pajama pants.

Anyone having seen Jaleya, or who may know her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

