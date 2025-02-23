Police searching for driver who shot bicyclist in the Lake Forest area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the Lake Forest neighborhood Saturday night.

Police say a man was riding a bike near 7800 Paul Revere Drive around 5 P.M. when he got into an argument with another man driving a car.

The man reportedly got out of the car before shooting the bicyclist in the leg.

The suspect then drove off. The victim is expected to be okay, but the suspect has yet to be arrested.

