Ponte Vedra Concert Hall welcomes Edwin McCain for a night of music January 5

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is gearing up for an unforgettable evening of music as it proudly presents Edwin McCain on Friday, January 5, 2024. The highly anticipated event promises a night of soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

Mark your calendars, tickets for this extraordinary performance go on sale this Friday, September 1, at 10:00 a.m. You can secure your spot for this captivating event online exclusively at Ticketmaster.com or in person at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office. Please note that the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Office will only be open on event days, so make sure to check the event schedule on pvconcerthall.com.

Edwin McCain, often hailed as a “street corner prophet” by USA Today, an “aching tenor” by Slate Magazine, and a “great American romantic” by the New York Times, is set to grace the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall stage. With a musical journey spanning over two decades, Edwin McCain’s career includes recording two of the most iconic love songs in music history, “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask For More.” Beyond his chart-topping hits, he’s also made his mark in the world of television with the popular series “Flippin’ Ships” on Animal Planet.

However, in recent years, Edwin slowed down his rigorous touring schedule to focus on his role as a husband and father to his three teenagers. Then, the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing a shift in plans for many. As his children have grown, and with a growing demand from his fans, Edwin McCain is now ready to take the stage once again at full throttle.

His music has never truly slowed down; it continues to resonate with listeners, inspiring artists and captivating audiences worldwide. Contestants on shows like “American Idol” and “The Voice” turn to Edwin’s ballads year after year to win over judges and fans alike. Even pop icons like Justin Bieber and Charlie Puth have covered his songs. Notably, his hit “I’ll Be” found its place in the Jennifer Lopez movie “Shotgun Wedding.”

Event Details:

Show : Edwin McCain

: Edwin McCain Venue : Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

: Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Date : Friday, January 5, 2024

: Friday, January 5, 2024 Time : 8:00 pm (Doors open at 7:00 pm)

: 8:00 pm (Doors open at 7:00 pm) Ticket Price: $48.00 - $54.00

To avoid ticket fees, consider purchasing your tickets in person at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office. The Box Office is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please note that the Box Office only accepts credit and debit card payments.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the musical magic of Edwin McCain on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. For more event details, visit the website HERE.

Make sure to grab your tickets and get ready for an unforgettable night of music with Edwin McCain in Ponte Vedra!

