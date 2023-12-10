Pop Up in the Park: Holiday market at James Weldon Johnson Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Sunday, December 10th, join James Weldon Johnson Park for Pop Up in The Park: Holiday Market.

Expect a day full of local vendors, food trucks, games, and all-around family-friendly fun.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This holiday event will be featuring live music from The Rip Currents; Santa Claus, the Grinch, and more.

The event, presented by Friends of James Weldon Johnson Park, will take place from 12:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday, December 10, 2023, and is FREE to attend. The event is dog-friendly too!

Click here to learn more.

•:•:•:•

Sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.