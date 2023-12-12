Portion of Clay County land now part of Florida National Scenic Trail

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — On Fri., Dec. 1, the North Florida Land Trust (NFLT), the Florida Trail Association, and the U.S. Forest Service held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new 2-mile hiking trail that opened in Smith Lake Preserve near Keystone Heights.

The NFLT said this new portion of the trail runs through Smith Lake Preserve and eliminates the need for hikers to walk along the road. Hikers can park at Goldhead Branch State Park and walk along the trail to enjoy the new section.

Smith Lake Preserve is a 463-acre piece of land part of the Ocala to Osceola Wildlife Corridor (O2O). According to the NFLT, the )2) is a 1.6-million-acre network of public and private lands that connects Ocala and Osceola National Forests. It’s a critical link within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

The newly opened trail in Smith Lake Preserve aims to bring an important outdoor experience to locals and visitors alike.

“The Florida Trail Association is pleased to have these two miles of roadwalk replaced with a scenic sandhill landscape,” Royce Gibson, executive director of the Florida Trail Association said. “This new route will provide a high-quality outdoor recreation experience and we look forward to working with the North Florida Land Trust and other partners on similar endeavors as we close more gaps in the Florida National Scenic Trail.”

Another benefit to the trail is hiker safety.

“It will allow the public to experience what a beautiful preserve Smith Lake is while providing additional safety to hikers by moving this section off a roadway,” Rianna Elliot, NFLT’s director of land stewardship said. “This project really speaks to the mission of the North Florida Land Trust.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1,500-mile Florida National Scenic Trail.

New hikers trail The new 2-mile trail runs through Smith Lake Preserve and eliminates the need for hikers to walk along the road. (North Florida Land Trust)

