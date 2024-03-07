Pot-belly pig with no owner now has a new home in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — After asking for her owner to come forward, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office took matters into its own hands.

It wasn’t an easy capture but after several attempts, Ms. Piggie was successfully removed from the Children’s Reading Center campus where she was starting to feel at home.

“After escaping from the playground, our boss hog decided to make like an egg and scramble, but with that much bacon on the hoof, the pursuit was short,” PCSO said on their Facebook post.

Several people reached out to adopt the pot-belly pig. The department’s agriculture deputy did their due diligence and a new owner was selected.

On Thursday, the displaced pig was brought to her new home. She’ll be joining two other pigs, a miniature horse, and other farm animals.

