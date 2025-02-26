Potential water outages in Southwest St. Johns County after water main break

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County announced Wednesday afternoon that the Utility Department is responding to a large water main break in the Vermont Heights area.

It happened in a utility easement between Allan Nease Road and State Road 207.

County officials said customers south of SR 207, ranging from SR 206 to the Summerhaven area, may experience reduced water pressure.

Map of potential water outages in St. Johns County Map of potential water outages provided by St. Johns County

The announcement was sent out just after 3:30 P.M. Officials say they hope to have repairs completed sometime Wednesday evening.

The Utility Department asks customers in the area to conserve water during repairs by not irrigating, filling pools, or running washing machines and dishwashers.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

