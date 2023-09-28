Power back on after second outage in 24 hours at Baptist Medical Center South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patients were left in the dark and with appointments rescheduled on Wednesday, into Thursday morning, due to two separate power outages at Baptist Medical Center South in just 24 hours. However, a statement from the hospital’s Facebook page announced power was restored just before 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, blaming a faulty switch which has since been fixed.

Nonetheless, Autumn Hutchinson lives right across the street and says she’s just happy she wasn’t being treated during the outage.

“I’d probably be a little upset whenever I woke up from surgery,” said Hutchinson.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Villanueva, an MRI technician with the hospital says patients’ appointments also had to be rescheduled due to the outage.

“I do MRIs there, we had to do some patient canceling because the machine won’t go. So that’s been a little bit of an inconvenience for them,” said Villanueva. “But they totally understand.”

Hutchinson says she suspects not all patients are likely to be so understanding though right now.

“I’d be pretty upset if I’d cleared my schedule, especially taken time off work to get a surgery, then had to take more time off work and miss more pay,” Hutchinson said.

Baptist Medical Center South in its statement announcing the restoration of power also apologized for any inconvenience to patients, along with any delays in appointments or elective procedures.

