Power Outage at NAS Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Naval Air Station Jacksonville is dealing with a power outage that’s affecting traffic lights and food services on base.

Drivers should be extra careful since some lights might not be working.

Sailors in the RIK program can grab meals from Dewey’s Duck Truck near the barracks or pick up cold food at the ESM dining room.

It’s not clear what caused the outage or how long it’ll last.

Base officials are asking everyone to stay alert and use the food options available until things are back to normal.

