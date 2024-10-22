Powerball swells to $478 million | Oct. 21

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No one hit the big prize Monday night growing the Powerball jackpot to $478 million. Monday’s winning numbers were 1, 25, 57, 62 and 64, with a red “Powerball” number of 15. The “Power Play” multiplier was 2x.

The Powerball drawing takes place live on Action News Jax at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are $2 per play and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here’s a link to check your Powerball numbers and all Florida Lottery results.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 - OR

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

