Pre-registration now open for first annual Tristyn Bailey Memorial Golf Tournament

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The first annual Tristyn Bailey Memorial Golf Tournament is now open for pre-registration.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The tournament will be held on Mon., Nov. 6, 2023, at the St. Johns Golf Club.

Special pricing will be applied for those that register before Jun. 30, 2023. Payment will be due at a later date.

In order to pre-register, find out pricing and more go to: Go to Tristyn Bailey Memorial Golf Tournament pre-registration. Once you have completed the signup process don’t forget to spread the word. Organizers anticipate the tournament filling up quickly based on existing interest, so don’t wait!

Aside from the golf tournament, there will be lots of other events planned. These include but are not limited to, a pole vault competition at the golf course for local area athletes and a silent auction that will include autographed sports memorabilia.

There will be more announcements to come.