Prescribed burn to start Monday in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — There is a prescribed burn scheduled to start as early as Monday in the southeast section of the McCullough Creek Conservation Area.

That’s located near CR-13 in Elkton.

According to a news release, the burn window could last 10 to 14 days depending on the weather.

The burn is part of a plan for ecosystem restoration and wildfire hazard reduction.

You are asked to watch out for smoke in the area.

