Presentations on Aug. 8 & 9 will give update on First Coast Commuter Rail project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The movement to build a commuter rail line between Jacksonville and St. Augustine is slowly gaining momentum.

Action News Jax told you last year that a study was done for the First Coast Commuter Rail.

We are now two years into what will be at least a 10-year process, but a map shows the proposed stops, starting at the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center in LaVilla, then Avenues Walk, Race Track Road near U.S. 1 and then down to King Street in St. Augustine.

If you’d like to weigh in, there will be a presentation on the proposed Duval County stations on Tuesday, August 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) board room at 100 LaVilla Center Drive.

On Wednesday, August 9, there will be a presentation on the proposed St. Johns County stations from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 75 King St., St. Augustine, Alcazar Room, City Hall.

To see more details on the proposal, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.