Preventing health scares: Community health fair being held on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County wants the community to come out and join the fall health fair.

Over 30 community partners will provide health screening, health resources, and information. The mission is to learn how to get healthy and prevent health scares this season.

The health fair will be held on Wed., Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m at the Central Health Plaza located at 515 W. 6th St. in Jacksonville.

Precision Imaging Mobile Mammography Unit will also be on-site, providing screening by appointment only.

To find out if you qualify for a mammogram, contact Katrina Shaw at 904-253-2521 or email at Katrina.Shaw@FlHealth.gov.

