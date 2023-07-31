Priestly-Jackson, DeFoor among six candidates to become city’s next top lawyer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker has confirmed with the City of Jacksonville there are six applicants to become the next General Counsel, including two former City Council members.

Brenda Priestly-Jackson and Randy DeFoor are the most notable names along with former General Counsel Jason Teal.

Priestly-Jackson, a strong voice on City Counsel, recently declined to run again for her seat after she objected to how her district was redrawn. She also made headlines in 2021 when she objected to Teal taking over as General Counsel citing that he had a relationship with a co-worker in the OGC office. DeFoor’s highlights on City Council include serving on a special committee to investigate the failed sale of JEA and was one of seven Council members who voted to kill Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s proposed Lot J development after questions were raised if it would generate enough return on investment.

Lawsikia Hodges and Sean Grant who are both currently attorneys with the OGC office have also applied for the position along with University of Florida General Counsel Amy Meyer.

The position of General Counsel requires 10 years of experience as a practicing attorney or judge and a valid license to practice law in Florida. The General Counsel is responsible for issuing binding legal opinions and providing legal counsel for elected officials among other duties.

The General Counsel Qualification Review Committee is expected to recommend a candidate to Mayor Donna Deegan by August 16th with the goal of the city council approving the new General Counsel by the end of September.

