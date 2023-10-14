Professional Bull Riders’ Premier Series returns to Jacksonville for first time in 3 years Feb. 23

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a three-year hiatus, the heart-pounding action of the Professional Bull Riders’ (PBR) premier Unleash The Beast series is set to return to Jacksonville.

The U.S. Border Patrol PBR Jacksonville event is scheduled to take place on February 23-24, 2024, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. This marks the eighth time the PBR’s premier event will grace Jacksonville, bringing with it two nights of thrilling man vs. beast action.

The U.S. Border Patrol PBR Jacksonville event will be the twelfth stop in the 2024 individual season, as the world’s top 40 bull riders compete for early points in the race to be crowned the 2024 PBR World Champion.

The last time the Unleash The Beast tour visited Jacksonville in May 2021, 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis from Jasper, Texas, delivered a stunning performance. Davis went a perfect 3-for-3, including a remarkable 90-point championship round ride, securing his world No. 3 ranking.

Davis’ journey to his 11th career Unleash The Beast victory began in Round 1 with an 88.25-point ride on Experiment 626. He maintained his perfect streak in Round 2, riding Amy’s Pet for 85 points. For the championship round, Davis chose to face Mike’s Motive, a bull that had only been ridden once before in nine attempts. In an explosive display, Davis matched every move of the bull, earning an impressive 91.75-point score to claim the event win.

The 2021 Jacksonville event played a pivotal role in shaping that year’s PBR World Championship race. Kaique Pacheco, the 2018 PBR World Champion, reclaimed the top position in the world standings, thanks to a fourth-place finish in Jacksonville and an uncharacteristic shut-out of the previous world No. 1, Jose Vitor Leme. Ultimately, Leme secured his second gold buckle with a historic 98.75-point ride on Woopaa.

Jacksonville has a storied history with PBR’s premier series. In its debut in 2002, Mike Lee emerged as the winner, followed closely by two-time PBR World Champion Chris Shivers. The eventual World Champion Ednei Caminhas and three-time PBR World Champion Adriano Moraes also participated in that iconic event.

Subsequent events in Jacksonville saw winners like Jody Newberry in 2003, Justin McBride in 2005, Travis Briscoe in 2006, J.B. Mauney in 2008, and Eduardo Aparecido in 2017.

The bull riding action for the U.S. Border Patrol PBR Jacksonville will kick off with Round 1 at 7:45 p.m. ET on Friday, February 23, followed by Round 2 and the championship round at 6:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 24. Riders will compete in Rounds 1 and 2, with the top 12 advancing to the championship round for one final chance at the event title.

Tickets for the two-day event are set to go on sale on Friday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET, with prices starting at $15 (excluding taxes and fees).

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

PBR Elite Seats are also available for dedicated fans looking for an exclusive VIP experience during the event. These tickets offer premium seats, personal on-site concierge service at the PBR fan loyalty booth, and more.

For more information on elite seats, visit PBR’s official website, or call (800) 732-1727.

For additional details about PBR and the full 2024 PBR Unleash The Beast schedule, visit PBR.com.

