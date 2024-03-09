Progress unveiled at Chaffee Trial Middle School thanks to half-penny sales tax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) has recently updated the public on the progress being made at Chaffee Trail Middle School.

The school is set to open in August 2024 with the help of community support through the half-penny sales tax.

The latest updates showcase advancements, including the development of a new sports field, the installation of windows, and the unveiling of the school’s distinctive signage. These milestones highlight the tangible impact of the community’s contributions, symbolizing a shared commitment to education and growth.

Designed to accommodate nearly 994 students, the expansion reflects the burgeoning development on Jacksonville’s westside, catering to the evolving needs of the community.

Photos capturing the impressive progress are circulating, inviting residents to witness firsthand the transformation taking place at Chaffee Trail Middle School. Supporters are urged to share the news and celebrate the collective achievements made possible by their half-penny contributions.

For further information on this project and others, interested individuals are encouraged to visit duvalschools.org/half-penny and stay connected with the ongoing developments shaping the future of education in the region.

