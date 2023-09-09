Project: Cold Case has a new set of Cold Case Playing Cards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Project: Cold Case has produced and printed a second edition of its Cold Case Playing Cards. 55 new victims on 52 cards from around the state of Florida.

According to the new release, many families reached out to Project: Cold Case after the release of the first edition of cards to inquire about their loved one’s inclusion.

Read: St. Johns County parents worry proposed school rezoning maps could splinter neighborhoods

Project: Cold Case committed to creating new editions of decks, as funding allowed, so each victim submitted can be featured. Project: Cold Case sends each family their loved one’s card as a tangible gift and a show of appreciation for participating in this project. All victims were selected with family permission.

Read: Victim interview details former Douglas Anderson teacher’s alleged inappropriate touching

Decks of cards are available, for free, to any Florida business that will place them in their lobby or waiting area. Previously we distributed decks to breweries, distilleries, oil change shops, tattoo parlors, and poker rooms. We also distributed some to county jails and halfway houses. The goal is to get these victims and stories into the hands of the public in hopes of generating new awareness, interest and leads for the unsolved cases. The funding source for these decks does not allow for them to be sold. Businesses can contact our office at 904-525-8080 for information on securing decks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Teen dies after car crash on I-295 at Collins Road, FHP says

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.