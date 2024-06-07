Projected cost: Clay County Sheriff’s Office to begin testing body cameras

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Michelle Cook announced Thursday that the sheriff’s office will begin testing and evaluating body-worn cameras.

The department said it realizes this is a step forward to enhancing transparency, accountability, and safety.

CCSO will partner with potential vendors to test hardware, software, and cost-efficient options.

The department projects that equipping 350 current duties will cost just over $1.4 million in the first year. This includes current pricing on cameras, software, storage, and services.

Sheriff Cook talked about the plan in a release sent out by the department:

“Our decision to implement body-worn cameras underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and safety within our communities, while also increasing the safety of our deputies. We recognize that this represents a significant investment of capital, and thus, we are taking a deliberate and systematic approach to ensure that we select the most effective solution for our agency and our community. We are currently pursuing grants to offset some of the costs associated with a body-worn camera program.”

