Public invited to open house for interchange improvement project on the Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is inviting residents to a construction open house.

On Thur., Aug. 24, an open house is planned to discuss interchange improvements at Southside Boulevard and Deerwood Park Boulevard.

Those interested in attending can visit the Southeast Regional Library at 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd. from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FDOT said, “the informal open house will give the public the opportunity to learn about upcoming construction and discuss details with members of the project team.”

The open house will also be accessible online at nflroads.com/vph or by phone at 562-247-8422. Use access code 673-280-521 if calling by phone.

Details of the project include a $29 million estimated price tag with an expected construction date beginning this fall. Milling and resurfacing, shoulder treatment, drainage upgrades, sidewalks, crosswalks, new traffic signals, highway signage, lighting and “other incidental construction” are all planned for interchange improvements.

FDOT also said that a companion project will include milling and resurfacing Southside Boulevard from Butler Boulevard (State Road 202) to Philips Highway.

Preferred Materials was selected as the construction company to complete this project.

