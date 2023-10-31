Public meeting planned for proposed changes on Blanding Boulevard

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A public meeting to be held by the Florida Department of Transportation on proposed changes on Blanding Boulevard is planned for Thur., Nov. 2 from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. The meeting will discuss median changes to the roadway, south of Knight Boxx Road.

FDOT said that the improvements include converting the existing full median opening in front of the Clay Shopping Plaza into a directional median, eliminating through access for drivers entering and exiting both northbound and southbound shopping plazas. The goal is to reduce crashes for traffic entering and exiting the median.

The meeting will be held both in-person and virtually at Center Point Church located at 1650 Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg. Staff will be made available to answer questions and comments from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information, visit nflroads.com/VPH. If you can’t attend the webinar virtually, you may listen to the meeting by phone. The number to reach will be 914-614-3221. The code to access the meeting is 517-724-347.

