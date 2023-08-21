Publix cracks down on pets inside stores, K9s for Warriors calls on more to follow suit

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Publix is cracking down on animals inside its stores with new signage statewide emphasizing only service pets are welcome in.

K9s for Warriors, a local non-profit dedicated to rescuing and training service dogs for veterans, calls on more corporations to follow suit.

“It’s important for corporate partners to identify what a service animal is, what does it mean, and follow the federal guidelines,” Mike Drafts, the director of warrior ops for K9s, said.

Their service dogs go through up to a year of training. A major difference compared to an emotional support animal (ESA), which has become more common recently.

“An emotional support animal gives you the emotional support you need, but not necessarily perform a task that’s related to your disability.”

While effective, Drafts said ESA’s do not have the same kind of rigorous training.

According to Publix’s policy, “A service animal is a dog or miniature horse that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks to assist an individual with a disability. Dogs, miniature horses, or other animals that provide only emotional support, comfort, or companionship are not considered service animals.”

Drafts said the new signage is crucial to, “make sure [their] service animals are as protected as the veterans using them.”

He said, “it helps protect our dogs when they’re in public not to be exposed to dogs that might not have the same training standard.”

K9s is calling on the state legislature to further create legislation that differentiates the two. “Emotional support animals are effective in some ways. They are not a service animal,” Drafts said. “It’s a battle that we fight daily.”

