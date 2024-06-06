Publix has an ice cream truck and it’s coming to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Publix has an ice cream truck that’s traveling around the south this summer, and it’s coming to Northeast Florida in a couple weeks!

It will be at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach on Wednesday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They’ll serve Publix ice cream, including some limited edition summer flavors like Lemon Berry Bliss and Cold Brew Cookies and Cream.

To see other locations where the truck will be, and other flavors that will be available, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.