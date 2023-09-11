Putnam County 7th grader arrested for bringing BB gun to school, PCSO said

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a 13-year-old 7th grader was arrested and charged with bringing a weapon to school.

Interlachen Junior-Senior High School officials were notified about a gun in the student’s backpack.

According to the PCSO, another student saw the firearm during school breakfast. A second student reported seeing the same weapon to school officials who determined it was a BB gun.

“Youth resource deputies and school administrators quickly found the student with the BB gun during her first period class in the junior high school gum on campus 2, PCSO said in a Facebook post. “Due to the quick actions of administration and deputies, the school campus was not locked down during the incident and school continued as normal.”

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the student’s name or photo because there is no indication that there was a direct threat. However, deputies did charge her with a third-degree felony.

“This is a student who in reality had no clue how dangerous it was to bring this to a school campus,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “She did not intend to harm anyone, but wanted to show this weapon off to her friends. She now faces the consequences of her actions plus whatever discipline the school deems appropriate.”

PCSO also wanted to remind parents and guardians that any weapon coming onto a school campus is a serious matter. The BB gun that the student brought to school looked like a real gun.

“If the student had pointed the BB gun in the direction of students or teachers, our youth resource deputies and guardians would have reacted with deadly force to protect others,” PCSO said in a statement.

