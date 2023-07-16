Putnam County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a house fire in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. — Putnam County Fire Rescue is working on a house fire in the area of South 14th and Laurel Street.

The first fire unit arrived and saw a single-story home with heavy smoke showing. Fifteen minutes after units were called, the fire was put out.

Action News Jax has reached out to PCFR for more information.

