Traffic Alert: Putnam County Fire Rescue at scene of crash with ‘heavy to extreme danger’

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Several vehicles and a semi-truck were involved in a “major” crash in Putnam County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Fire Rescue sent out the traffic alert early Tuesday evening.

“Major motor vehicle crash near 175 S. County Road 315 involving several vehicles and a semi-truck trailer,” the department said. “Heavy to extreme danger.”

First responders declared a trauma alert.

Fire Rescue is warning drivers to avoid South County Road 315 near Mary Wisham Park. Use alternate routes such as South Francis St. to Strickland or Sleepy Hollow around to 315.

This is a developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.