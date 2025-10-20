Putnam County man arrested after making threats to neighbor, deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam Sheriff’s Office said Saturday afternoon that an Interlachen man was arrested after he allegedly threatened his neighbor with pocket knives.

Minor Catledge, 61, faces an aggravated assault charge after confronting his neighbor, who was walking her dog along a public path next to his property.

Deputies said the victim reported Catledge threatened to “eat her dog” if she trespassed again.

Deputies initially spoke with Catledge about the property dispute and believed the situation was resolved.

However, the victim called authorities again after Catledge allegedly approached her property with a knife and made more threats.

An Interlachen police officer arrived before deputies and said he heard Catledge’s threats.

Catledge also allegedly threatened to stab the victim for contacting law enforcement, deputies said.

While being transported to the Putnam County Jail, Catledge reportedly threatened to “beat them” upon his release, Putnam Sheriff’s Office said.

Catledge remains in jail as the investigation continues.

