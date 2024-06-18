Putnam County man arrested for aggravated stalking after repeatedly contacting ex

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Travis Daniel Tichvon for repeatedly violating a restraining order intended to protect his ex-partner after making direct threats. The incidents occurred on June 16 in Palatka and Interlachen.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to 1205 S State Road, Palatka at around 2:48 a.m., where the victim reported that Tichvon had sent her a message unrelated to their child. In the message, Tichvon talked about being in the emergency room and requested a car seat. He also reportedly accused the victim of lying and keeping their child from him.

The victim, who has a restraining order against Tichvon, showed police a screenshot of the message sent on June 15 at 5:09 p.m. She told officers that Tichvon had threatened to kick in her door and that she was staying at an undisclosed location out of fear. She also mentioned that Tichvon had been harassing her since their breakup.

Because this was the fourth incident in a short period, the police decided to forward the charge of Aggravated Stalking to the State Attorney’s Office for further review.

Later that day, police were called to the Interlachen Police Department. The same victim had reported that Tichvon was violating the restraining order by asking a police officer to contact her about their child exchange.

Tichvon explained to officers that he was supposed to meet the victim at the police department to pick up their child, but she didn’t show up. After failing to reach her by phone, he asked an officer to contact her. Upon reviewing the situation, police confirmed this was another violation of the restraining order.

Tichvon was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. He claimed he didn’t know the restraining order prohibited all contact with the victim. Both incidents were recorded on the officers’ body cameras.

