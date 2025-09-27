Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after threatening to crash into building

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an impaired driver who deputies say was stopped before causing harm to others or damaging property.

The incident happened on Friday, September 19.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, 51-year-old Coy Alvarez, told Lt. Fussel that he planned to crash his car into a building and then sped away. Several deputies went to look for Alvarez.

Sgt. HigginBotham attempted a traffic stop after encountering Alvarez parked with his lights off on the side of Westover Road. Alvarez sped away right after.

There was a pursuit as Alvarez’s car reached speeds of 71mph in a 30 mph zone at some points, crossing the center line.

Sgt. HigginBotham performed a PIT maneuver that caused Alvarez’s car to slide and stop, says the sheriff’s office.

Alvarez was soon arrested and put into a patrol car. After searching his car, deputies found syringes, tin foil, a powdery substance in a baggie, and a plastic spoon, all consistent with drug use.

He was soon charged with fleeing and eluding with no regard to persons or property, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office says they are working with the state attorney’s office for a potential super speeder charge.

Alvarez was taken to the Putnam County Jail and is held on $16,000 bond.

