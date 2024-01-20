Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Bloodhound team starts 2024 by finding 2 endangered persons

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Bloodhound Team, led by Sgt. Emmett Merritt and K9 Grace kicked off the new year with success. In the first half of January, Sgt. Merritt utilized his advanced scent discriminate K9 trailing skills to locate two endangered persons, showcasing the team’s exceptional capabilities.

Sgt. Merritt’s expertise in collecting scent articles was crucial in both cases, allowing K9 Grace to track and locate the missing persons. The success of the Bloodhound Team highlights their valuable contribution to community safety.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is an active participant in the Bringing The Lost Home program, with Sgt. Merritt and K9 Grace played a vital role in this initiative. The partnership has been ongoing for several years, emphasizing the dedication of the Sheriff’s Office to community safety.

Paul Coley, CEO of Scent Evidence K9, expressed admiration for the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, stating, “Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is a participating Bringing The Lost Home program partner agency, and we have had the honor of working and training with Sgt. Merritt and K9 Grace for several years now. The work they do for the community saves lives.”

The successful trials conducted by Sgt. Merritt and K9 Grace reflect their commitment to the community’s safety and well-being. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office continues to be a beacon of service, contributing to the creation of a safer and more secure environment for its residents.

For those interested in learning more about scent discriminate Bloodhounds like Grace, additional information is available at ScentEvidenceK9.com. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to serving and protecting the community through its skilled and dedicated Bloodhound Team.

