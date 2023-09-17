Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at convenience store

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting late Saturday night at the Kangaroo Convenience Store in Crescent City.

When officers arrived they found one victim.

The officers performed lifesaving aid until Putnam County Fire Rescue arrived.

This is a very active investigation with Sheriff’s Office detectives and crime scene investigators following numerous leads inside and outside of Putnam County.

No additional information has been released at this time.

If you have any information that could help PCSO in their investigation, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 386-329-0800 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.

