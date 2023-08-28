1 dead, 2 injured in ‘workplace accident’ at St. Johns Shipbuilding in Palatka, Putnam deputies say

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one man died and two others were injured in a “workplace accident” at St. Johns Shipbuilding in Palatka on Monday.

PCSO said rescue personnel responded to the business, located at 560 Stokes Landing Road, around 7:30 a.m. to reports of two workers who were unconscious.

They were in the hull of a ship while doing fabrication work, deputies said.

A worker told deputies that Harrison Phipps, 40, was fabricating with welding equipment when he stopped responding.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A second worker, Peter Olmeda, 35, told deputies he heard Phipps “pass out” from possible exposure to poisonous gas and went to help. Olmeda reached Phipps, but he was also rendered unconscious.

A third worker, Lucas Nunez, ran to help and was able to pull Olmeda out of the ship, but was unable to reach Phipps.

Phipps was trapped in a confined space, so rescuers had to use hoists to get him out. Rescue personnel tried to revive him, and he was taken to the hospital, but Phipps was not able to be revived.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Olmeda was taken to HCA Putnam Hospital and is expected to recover. Nunez also was taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

The medical examiner responded to the scene and will conduct an autopsy to determine manner of death, PCSO said. The sheriff’s office is handling the death investigation. OSHA was contacted and will handle the workplace safety investigation.

At this time the death appears accidental in nature and there is no indication of foul play, PCSO said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.