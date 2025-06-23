3 hospitalized with injuries after possible fire set at home in Putnam County: PCSO

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — According to Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies, a fire was possibly set intentionally at a house in Interlachen on Sunday night, with three people rushed to the hospital Sunday night.

Two women and one man were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The Putnam County fire marshal is responding to the scene, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the cause of the fire.

As of right now, no further information will be released.

Action News is working to learn more about the cause of the fire.

