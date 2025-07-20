FHP: Putnam County wildfire may cause visibility problems on US-17 and Union Avenue

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) issued an advisory to drivers Sunday afternoon in response to a wildfire in the area of US Highway 17 and Union Avenue in Crescent City.
Based on the report from FHP, the 1-acre wildfire reportedly started burning at 4:10 p.m.
Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in these areas and to reduce their speed to avoid a collision.
Officials also request drivers to use their low-beam headlights.
Visibility may quickly decrease due to smoke and fog conditions, especially affecting nighttime and early morning hours, says FHP.
