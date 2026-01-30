Man arrested on kidnapping, battery charges after domestic violence incident in Interlachen

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot his dog following a domestic violence situation in Interlachen on Friday morning, says the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, their SWAT unit responded to 408 Himalayan Street after a domestic violence situation the night before.

The victim says 52-year-old William Halderman threatened to shoot their dog during an argument. Deputies say the victim told them that Halderman placed his gun to her throat and shoved her across a table, and she was able to get away. Deputies were told that Halderman owns several guns.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Halderman’s arrest for kidnap-false imprisonment, battery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Halderman was taken to the Putnam County Jail and is being held on an $80,000 bond.

