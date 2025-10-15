Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to host public presentation on financial scam prevention

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an informative presentation on financial scams and protection methods on November 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Putnam County BOCC Meeting Room in Palatka.

The event aims to educate the public about the various types of scams and how individuals can safeguard themselves and their families. It will also address common misconceptions about scams, such as the belief that scammers only target the elderly or that scams are always obvious.

The presentation will feature financial crimes detectives who will discuss how scammers are adapting and using new technology to deceive victims.

The event will highlight that people of all ages and backgrounds can fall victim to scams, challenging the notion that it “can’t happen to me.”

Attendees will learn that while some scams may seem obvious, others are more subtle in their approach, often tricking victims into providing personal information.

