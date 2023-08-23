Putnam deputies looking for homeless woman who walks dogs that don’t belong to her, they say

PALATKA, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a woman who may have other owner’s dogs.

According to police, the woman is homeless and is often seen around Palatka.

She may be seen walking dogs that do not belong to her.

Police are trying to reunite the dogs with their rightful owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app.

Calls can also be made to our non-emergency line at 386-329-0800 and request to speak to Detective Azcarte.

