Putnam drug dealer wanted for meth trafficking

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office need help locating Casey Judd Howe, 49, of Palatka who currently has warrants for first-degree felony trafficking in methamphetamines and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have information on Howe’s whereabouts, please contact CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app.

Tips are anonymous and eligible for a reward if leading to an arrest.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

If anyone knows where Howe is and just wants him off the streets, contact the PCSO non-emergency line at 386-329-0800 and ask to speak to a deputy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Casey Howe

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.