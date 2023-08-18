Putnam man convicted on 10 counts of child sex abuse

PALATKA, Fla. — A Putnam County man was convicted of capital sexual battery on Thu., Aug. 17.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Adam Cole Crenshaw will receive a mandatory life sentence as a Putnam County jury found him guilty as charged on 10 counts of child sex abuse.

Those counts included:

2 counts of capital sexual battery on a person less than 12 years of age

3 counts of sexual battery on person 12 to 18 years of age by person in familial or custodial authority

2 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation by a person 18 years of age or older on a victim less than 12

2 counts of lewd or lascivious molestation by a person 18 years or age or older on a victim 12 years of age to 16 years of age

Transmission of harmful material to minor

“There is nothing more horrendous than raping a child,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case. “They are so vulnerable and trusting, and sexual predators take full advantage. God bless and keep our victim and all the others who have suffered a similar fate.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In a media release by the Office of the State Attorney, the Honorable Alicia Washington presided over the case and will pronounce a mandatory life sentence on Sept. 21, 2023.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.