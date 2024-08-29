Putnam Sheriff’s Office hosting firearm training class

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a firearm training class.

Participants will receive safety instruction, simunition, and virtual reality training.

Each person completing the course will receive a certificate.

Space is limited to 12 per class. If space fills, there is a waiting list and priority for the next available class.

You must be at least 21 years old to participate and pass a background check.

To register, click here.

