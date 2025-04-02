Quigley House in Clay County says it has seen an increase in sexual assault cases

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County’s only domestic violence and sexual assault center, Quigley House, reports it’s seeing an increase in reported sexual assault cases.

Dressed in bright teal, advocates wore their support Wednesday at an event in the Clay County Courthouse.

It was one of several events planned for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Inside the courthouse, there was a display of shoes, decorated by survivors who’ve walked in them.

READ: Police: Woman held 2 teens at gunpoint after she said they fished near her property

It was just one part in a bigger ceremony to help heal, and to honor victims.

Sarah Halpert, with the Quigley House, said there’s been a spike in reported cases.

“From January to March of 2024, there were two reported cases of sexual assault to Quigley House. When you look at the numbers from January to March 2025, there were 13,” Halpert said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

She believes it’s from better outreach, a growing population, and a change in the law.

“In October, a statute was passed that said if a sexual assault survivor had a kit, it would be kept in storage for up to 50 years and have it sent to the lab for testing,” Halpert said.

Survivors now have more time to process the trauma, and seek help, when they feel they’re ready.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Quigley House shared other upcoming events in April, for people to support survivors and their advocates.

April 8, 10, 15, 17, 23: Color the Silence – Join us at local libraries for a unique activity aimed at breaking the silence surrounding sexual assault. (Check www.quigleyhouse.org for details)

Color the Silence – Join us at local libraries for a unique activity aimed at breaking the silence surrounding sexual assault. (Check for details) April 23: Spirit Night at Sonny’s BBQ in Orange Park from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM – Enjoy a meal and support survivors!

Spirit Night at Sonny’s BBQ in Orange Park from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM – Enjoy a meal and support survivors! April 30: Denim Day – Wear denim and post to social media in solidarity with survivors.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.