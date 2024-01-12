Rabies alert: Sick raccoon spotted in Brunswick after encounter with family dog

BRUNSWICK, Ga — The Glynn County Health Department is alerting residents in Brunswick about a raccoon that has tested positive for rabies.

Several species of wild animals including raccoons, foxes, and bats can carry rabies. Feral cats and dogs can also carry this disease. Rabies is a potentially deadly virus that is primarily spread by infected animals.

Reports from the Glynn County Health Department state that the raccoon was discovered in a family’s shed on Blythe Island Highway yesterday, January 11.

There are also reports of an encounter between the raccoon and the family’s dog.

The racoon was quickly captured while the dog was rushed to the vet. The dog had previously been vaccinated against rabies and received its booster. The dog’s owners did not report having any physical contact with the raccoon.

Reports state that while captured, the racoon passed away.

The Glynn County Environmental Health office prepared a sample from the infected Raccoon and delivered it to the lab on the morning of January 12. A positive rabies test result was reported at 2:00 p.m.

The dog’s owners have been contacted with the results, and the dog will be placed on a 45-day quarantine.

The health department will provide guidance to the owners about post-exposure rabies treatment, encouraging them to follow the recommendations of poison control and their personal physician to determine the level of exposure they had to the racoon.

The Glynn County Environmental Health office wants to use this as an important reminder to avoid contact with wild animals and to keep your pets up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Follow these tips to protect you and your family from rabies:

Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.

Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines after 12 weeks of age, followed by a booster shot within one year and vaccination every 1-3 years depending on veterinary recommendation and vaccine used.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night.

Symptoms of rabies in animals include:

a change in behavior

biting

aggression

showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans)

foaming at the mouth

paralysis

If an animal ever bites you, seek medical care immediately and contact Glynn County Animal Control at 912-554-7500 and the Glynn County Health Department Environmental Health office at 912-279-2940.

