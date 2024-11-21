Rabies-infected raccoon identified in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Health Department has been made aware of a raccoon that has tested positive for rabies.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Rabies is a deadly virus that is primarily spread by infected animals. This is an important reminder that rabies can circulate in several species of wild animals in coastal Georgia, including raccoons, foxes, and bats.

On Wednesday, November 20, the raccoon attacked a feral cat near Frederica Road and Harrington Road. No humans were exposed.

The Glynn County Health Department’s Environmental Health office provided the following tips to stay safe from the disease:

Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.

Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines after 12 weeks of age , followed by a booster shot within one year and vaccination every 1-3 years depending on veterinary recommendation and vaccine used.

, followed by a booster shot within one year and vaccination every depending on veterinary recommendation and vaccine used. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn.

Symptoms of rabies in animals include a behavior change, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans), foaming at the mouth, and paralysis.

If an animal ever bites you, seek medical care immediately and contact Glynn County Animal Control at 912-554-7500 and the Glynn County Health Department Environmental Health office at 912-279-2940.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.